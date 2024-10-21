 OPSC OCS 2022 Merit List OUT; Check Here
OPSC OCS 2022 Merit List OUT; Check Here

The Commission has recommended 683 applicants for recruitment to the positions and services under the Odisha Civil Services, ranked according to merit.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
OPSC OCS 2022 Merit List | Representational Pic

The merit list for the Odisha Civil Service Examination 2022 was released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on October 19, 2024. Examinees can see their results by going to opsc.gov.in, the official website of the OPSC. The Commission has recommended 683 applicants for recruitment to the positions and services under the Odisha Civil Services, ranked according to merit.

"On the basis of the Main (Written) Examination held on February 25, 2024, February 26, 2024, February 28, 2024, March 01, 2024, and March 03, 2024, along with the Personality Test conducted from September 10, 2024, to October 07, 2024, for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022, the Commission hereby recommends 683 (258-w) candidates in order of merit for appointment to the Posts/Services under the Odisha Civil Services (Group A & B) 2022, pursuant to Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23," the official notice reads.

How to check?

-Go to opsc.gov.in, the official website.
-Navigate to the homepage and select the link pertaining to the OPSC OCS 2022 merit list.

-The list of suggested candidates will open as a PDF. Check the information and save the PDF for further use.
-Print a copy of the PDF for future reference if necessary after saving it to your device.

The Odisha Civil Service Exam 2022 Main (Written) Examination was administered by the OPSC on February 25, 26, 28, as well as March 1 and 3, 2024.

