 UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon announce the results of the Constable recruitment exam, with candidates able to check scores and cut-off marks at uppbpb.gov.in.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
UP Police Constable 2024 |

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is anticipated to announce the results of the Constable recruitment exam shortly. Once released, candidates can access their scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks at uppbpb.gov.in.

How to Check UP Police Constable Result 2024:

Visit uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the Constable recruitment exam result link on the homepage.

FPJ Shorts
Man Feeds Snake With Egg Bigger Than Its Head Using Bare Hand; Netizens React To Viral Video
Man Feeds Snake With Egg Bigger Than Its Head Using Bare Hand; Netizens React To Viral Video
Manappuram Finance Shares Crumble By Over 20% In 5 Days, Stock Continues To Bleed On Monday
Manappuram Finance Shares Crumble By Over 20% In 5 Days, Stock Continues To Bleed On Monday
86 Companies, Including Bajaj Housing Finance, Ultratech Cement & Tata Motors, To Post Their Q2 Results Today
86 Companies, Including Bajaj Housing Finance, Ultratech Cement & Tata Motors, To Post Their Q2 Results Today
US Grand Prix Organisers Fined ₹45 Crore After Premature Track Invasion By 200 F1 Fans
US Grand Prix Organisers Fined ₹45 Crore After Premature Track Invasion By 200 F1 Fans

Enter the required information on the login page.

Submit your details so you can view your result on the next page.

Download and save a copy of your scorecard.

Along with the UP Police Constable Exam result 2024, the UPPRPB merit list and final answer key will be released.

The Constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in two phases: the first phase took place on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, while the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. Each exam day consisted of two shifts: the first shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

The UPPRB administered the exam to approximately 18 lakh students across 1,174 exam centers situated in 67 districts throughout the state. To ensure a fair examination process, the board utilised biometric verification methods, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates.

The provisional answer keys for the exam were released in phases, and the objection window closed on September 19, 2024.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the board.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link...

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link...

UP DElEd 2024: Registration Deadline Extended To October 22

UP DElEd 2024: Registration Deadline Extended To October 22

Nearly 3300 Candidates To Take SSE-2024 Mains Start Today

Nearly 3300 Candidates To Take SSE-2024 Mains Start Today

Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch

Elon Musk Calls College 'Overrated,' Says Practical Experience Matters More | Watch

IGNOU Releases June 2024 TEE Results: How to Check & Passing Criteria Here

IGNOU Releases June 2024 TEE Results: How to Check & Passing Criteria Here