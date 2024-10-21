UP Police Constable Result 2024 Expected At This Time, Check Where & How To Download; Direct Link Here

UP Police Constable 2024 |

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is anticipated to announce the results of the Constable recruitment exam shortly. Once released, candidates can access their scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks at uppbpb.gov.in.

How to Check UP Police Constable Result 2024:

Visit uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the Constable recruitment exam result link on the homepage.

Enter the required information on the login page.

Submit your details so you can view your result on the next page.

Download and save a copy of your scorecard.

Along with the UP Police Constable Exam result 2024, the UPPRPB merit list and final answer key will be released.

The Constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in two phases: the first phase took place on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, while the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. Each exam day consisted of two shifts: the first shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

The UPPRB administered the exam to approximately 18 lakh students across 1,174 exam centers situated in 67 districts throughout the state. To ensure a fair examination process, the board utilised biometric verification methods, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates.

The provisional answer keys for the exam were released in phases, and the objection window closed on September 19, 2024.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of the board.