OpenAI Partners With ARISE To Empower Indian Educators With AI Tools

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence giant OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has collaborated with the Association for Reinventing School Education (ARISE) to bring advanced artificial intelligence tools and training to K-12 educators across India.

ARISE, a body for private school reform in collaboration with FICCI, hosted a Masterclass on "Empowering School Education Through AI" as part of its 8th Annual Education Conference held in the national capital.

The Masterclass, delivered by OpenAI, offered practical demonstrations of how artificial intelligence can support teachers in lesson planning, improve student engagement, and personalize learning experiences. It highlighted the potential of AI not as a replacement for educators, but as a powerful ally in strengthening the teacher-learner relationship.

The session also underscored the purpose of the ongoing collaboration between ARISE and OpenAI to provide structured training, awareness programs, and usage enablement for ARISE's member schools. By equipping academic staff with the skills to integrate AI responsibly, the initiative aims to ensure schools are future-ready, while maintaining a strong focus on pedagogy, ethics, and India's diverse educational realities.

Praveen Raju, President of the ARISE Governing Board & Co-Founder, Suchitra Academy, said, "School education in India is on the cusp of a major transformation, and OpenAI is already playing a pivotal role in that journey. Its tools are among the most widely adopted by students and educators, making complex concepts more accessible and classrooms more engaging. The Masterclass highlighted this impact and reaffirmed our guiding principle of 'Student First.'" Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, India & Asia Pacific, OpenAI, said, "Our collaboration with ARISE allows OpenAI to engage deeply with India's K-12 ecosystem, benefitting from ARISE's strong school network and policy alignment. We are committed to ensuring AI adds real value for teachers and students, and this Masterclass was an important step in that journey." Vinesh Menon, Director General & CEO, ARISE, further stated "The Masterclass was a resounding success, underlining how our collaboration with OpenAI aligns with ARISE's mission to be a corridor for innovation in education. The session focused on the practical integration of AI into classrooms, and what stood out was OpenAI's ability to combine global technology leadership with a readiness to listen, adapt, and customise solutions for India's unique pedagogical needs. This makes them not just a technology provider, but a true partner for schools." ARISE said in a release that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening India's school education ecosystem by equipping teachers and schools with the tools to adapt to emerging technologies.

With initiatives like the Masterclass, ARISE and its partners aim to ensure that innovation is introduced thoughtfully, keeping pedagogy and students at the heart of the learning process, ARISE added.

