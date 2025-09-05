On Teachers’ Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases ₹330 Crore For 55 Lakh Students, Felicitates Outstanding Teachers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday released Rs 330 crore for the purchase of uniforms for 55 lakh children studying in government-run schools. | X @DrMohanYadav51

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday released Rs 330 crore for the purchase of uniforms for 55 lakh children studying in government-run schools.

The announcement was made at a programme organised by the School Education Department to mark Teachers’ Day.

The amount was transferred to the bank accounts of school children through a single click.

प्रदेश के 1.5 लाख शैक्षणिक संवर्ग के सहायक शिक्षक, उच्च शिक्षक, नवीन शैक्षणिक संवर्ग के प्राथमिक शिक्षक और माध्यमिक शिक्षकों को चतुर्थ क्रमोन्नति वेतनमान दिया जाएगा।



आज माननीय राज्यपाल श्री मंगुभाई पटेल जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में प्रशासन अकादमी, भोपाल में आयोजित 'राज्य स्तरीय… pic.twitter.com/17Zm9nsh0h — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 5, 2025

The event organised by the School Education Department to felicitate teachers for their outstanding work was also joined by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel as the chief guest.

"Education is the foundation of progress of society and teachers are true architects of this foundation," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while extending greetings on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

On this occasion, school teachers were honoured and felicitated with awards for their extraordinary contribution during the current academic year.

A total of 14 teachers, eight of them serving in primary schools and six from higher secondary schools, were honoured on the occasion.

This year, two teachers -- Sheela Patel and Bhurelal Osara -- have also been selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Awards. They will receive the honour from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Tribal Affairs and Public Asset Management Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare Krishna Gaur were present at the event.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, to honour the invaluable role of teachers as guides and mentors in shaping lives.

Teacher’s Day is also a day to honour and appreciate dedicated teachers who have had a deep impact on a person’s life. Teachers play the role of guides and motivators.

