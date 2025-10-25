 Oil India To Fund Construction Of 47 Toilets For Girl Students In Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOil India To Fund Construction Of 47 Toilets For Girl Students In Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District

Oil India To Fund Construction Of 47 Toilets For Girl Students In Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District

Oil India Ltd will fund the construction of 47 toilets for girls in Ri Bhoi district schools, Meghalaya, with financial support of around Rs 72 lakh. An MoU was signed with the district administration, and the project, inspired by a Union Minister’s visit, will be jointly monitored to ensure quality, timely completion, and proper use of CSR funds by December.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Oil India To Fund Construction Of 47 Toilets For Girl Students In Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District | File Pic (Representative image)

Shillong: State-run Oil India Ltd will fund the construction of 47 toilet facilities for girl students across various schools in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, officials said on Saturday.

An MoU to this effect was signed between OIL representatives and Ri Bhoi District Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal on Friday, they said.

Under the agreement, OIL will provide financial assistance of around Rs 72 lakh to support schools that currently lack dedicated sanitation facilities for girls, the officials said.

Read Also
JNUSU Elections 2025: ABVP Lists '7 Failures' Of Left-Led Students' Union, AISA Counters
article-image

Baranwal said the initiative followed the visit of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to Ri Bhoi a few months ago, when the issue of "inadequate toilet infrastructure in schools" was highlighted.

FPJ Shorts
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
When Satish Shah Lost His Cool At Shah Rukh Khan Over 'Difficult' Spitting Scenes In Main Hoon Na
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Navi Mumbai News: Greens Write To CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Protection For Panvel’s Historic Vadale Lake As Invasive Weed Spreads
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

He said the construction work will be jointly monitored by OIL and the district administration to ensure quality and timely completion by December.

The joint monitoring mechanism aims to ensure quality, sustainability, and proper utilisation of the sanctioned CSR funds, Baranwal added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi And George Kurian Welcome Kerala’s Delayed Move To Join PM SHRI Scheme

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty Meets CPI Leaders To Ease Tensions Over PM SHRI Schools MoU

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Revised Registration And Fee Dates; Check Details

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Kerala: CPI Voices Dissent Over PM SHRI Scheme, Calls For MoU Cancellation

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...

Himachal Pradesh: Junior Basic Training Teacher At Shimla Govt School Suspended For Being Drunk On...