Odisha's annual Plus-II offline board examinations to begin from April 28

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government said Thursday that the annual Plus-II (Class 12) board exams for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be held offline beginning April 28.

Due to the possibility of heatwave conditions, the exams will be taken in a single sitting beginning at 9 a.m., according to an official announcement.

Around 3,20,000 students will appear for the exam being conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). According to the statement, the practical exams would be done internally by the respective higher secondary schools under the supervision of their own professors.

While justifying the practical examination to be conducted internally, the statement said: "The state government is aware of the difficult situations that the student community has undergone due to COVID-19 pandemic and decided to take certain sympathetic steps."





Weightage of 20 per cent in both theory and practical examination will be given from the performance of the students in quarter end examinations which were conducted by the schools internally. For this purpose their performance in best two internal tests out of three shall be taken into account, it said.





The merit of the students will be assessed in two separate schemes in a paper performance of the candidates based on his performance only in annual HSE and 80 per cent weightage on the basis of performance in annual HS and 20 per cent weightage from the performance in quarter end examinations.



Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:55 PM IST