UP Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 released, check details here

The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam admit cards 2022 are released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) . The UPMSP admit card 2022 for Madhyamik and Intermediate board exams are available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2022 are set to begin on March 24 and will go until April 12. On the first day, the UP Board Class 10 examinations will begin with the Hindi paper, while the UPMSP Class 12 exams will begin with the Military Science and Hindi papers.

Students will have to collect their admit cards from the respective schools and colleges. Only the school heads/ principals will be able to download the UP admit cards from the official website.

The exams will be held in two slots, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second slot between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. The morning slot will be used for all Class 10 UP Board exam papers.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:35 PM IST