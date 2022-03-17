GATE 2022 result declared on gate.iitkgp.ac.in, here's how to check

On Thursday, March 17, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur announced the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results. When the GATE results are issued, they will be available on the official website of IIT Kharagpur, gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The GATE 2022 score cards, on the other hand, will be available for download on March 21.

Along with the results, IIT Kharagpur is likely to release the final engineering entrance exam answer key. By login onto the application portal, candidates will be able to get the GATE answer key.

The recruitment-cum-admission test for engineering graduates was held in various examination centres around the country between February 5 and February 13.

How to Check the GATE 2022 Result

1. Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. Click on the result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login information.

4. GATE results can be submitted and downloaded.

Thursday, March 17, 2022