Power shutdown got IIT Bombay students out for fresh air, queued up at the gate

The Power shutdown on February 27 got many students of IIT Bombay outside their hostels and for some fresh air, not always something they engage in for long spans of time.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Apurv Tiwari, a student from the Aerospace Department of Engineering, said, "We had received a prior notice regarding the power shutdown."

However, students who gathered outside their hostels said they needed to get out of campus for a change and it did them real good. Some of them even left their assignments incomplete and went for a walk since electronic devices stopped corporating.

"Since there was no electricity, students from the campus decided to go outdoors to relax for the day, due to which there was a line till the gate," said Aastha Kohli, Chemical Engineering.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:40 AM IST