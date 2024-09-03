 Odisha Sees Sharp Rise In Student Suicides, Up 58 Pc From 2021 To 2023
Odisha Sees Sharp Rise In Student Suicides, Up 58 Pc From 2021 To 2023

In a written reply to a question from BJD legislator Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the number of suicide cases among students has increased from 119 in 2021 to 173 in 2022 and then gone up to 189 in 2023.

PTI
Updated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: Suicide among students in Odisha has increased by 58 per cent in three years till 2023, the assembly was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question from BJD legislator Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the number of suicide cases among students has increased from 119 in 2021 to 173 in 2022 and then gone up to 189 in 2023.

The state has reported altogether 17,778 suicide cases in three years from 2021.

The chief minister said 5,649 suicide cases were registered in 2021, 6,140 in 2022, and 5,989 in 2023.

