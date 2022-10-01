e-Paper Get App
Odisha: President Droupadi Murmu's school participates in 5G live demonstration

Odisha: President Droupadi Murmu's school participates in 5G live demonstration

PM Modi interacted with schoolchildren in the demonstration case, asking them about their favourite subjects and how technology has aided their learning

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
On Saturday, nearly 100 students and teachers from a school founded by President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha took part in a live demonstration of 5G telephony services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G telephony services on Saturday, promising ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones. Following the launch, each of India's three major telecom operators demonstrated one use case to demonstrate the potential of 5G technology.

article-image

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio linked a teacher from a Mumbai school with students from three different states: Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. Modi interacted with schoolchildren in the demonstration case, asking them about their favourite subjects and how technology has aided their learning.

