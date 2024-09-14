Odisha OSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For Over 2000 Teacher Posts By October 5!

Odisha OSSSC Recruitment 2024 |

Odisha OSSSC Recruitment 2024: The application window for the 2629 open positions of district cadre posts of different categories of teachers in government schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department has been opened by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC).

Candidates who wish to participate in the recruitment process can register via the official website at osssc.gov.in.

"Applications are invited for recruitment to 2629 number of district cadre posts of different categories of teachers in government schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department. The recruitment will be conducted according to the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (District Cadre) Rules, 2012, Odisha Sub-Ordinate Tribal Welfare Education (Recruitment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1993, as amended up to date," the official notification read.

It is important for the candidates to note that no application fee is required from the applicant during the registration process.

The last date to apply for these posts is October 5, 2024.

How To Apply?

Fresh candidates (New User) who have not registered earlier for any previous recruitment of the Commission shall have to register for the post by clicking on the button, "Apply Online" on the Home page.

1. Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the application link on the home screen.

Step 3: Use the necessary login information to log in.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Save and download for future

"Incomplete application/paper application/application received after the last date shall be summarily rejected. However, the candidates are advised to submit online applications well in advance without waiting for the last date in order to avoid the last hour rush in the online application system," the official notification added.

The candidates will not be required to pay an application fee in order to submit the form. It is also important to note that applications will be accepted online only.

"It may be reiterated that mere Registration/Re-registration does not mean complete filing of online Application," notification further stated.

Previous Changes In Application Date

Originally, September 1, 2024 was scheduled as the opening date for registrations. The application deadline was recently postponed by the OSSSC.

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.