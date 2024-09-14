Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: Provisional Answer Key For Subordinate Services Exam OUT; Raise Objections By September 16!

Himachal Pradesh HPPSC |

Himachal Pradesh HPPSC Recruitment 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is hiring for the 24 vacant posts of various Subordinate and Allied Services.

The preliminary recruitment exam for the same was conducted on September 8, 2024. Soon after, the commission has released the provisional answer key for the said exam.

The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view and download the solution key from the HPPSC's official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The candidates will have a chance to raise objections towards the key until September 16, 2024, according to the official notification. The final answer key will be released after a team of experts reviews the challenges (if any) raised by the candidates. The results will be released shortly after.

"The candidate can file objections along with supporting documents/ references against the provisional answer key through online mode only within a period of 05 days (five days) excluding the day of publishing of answer key, i.e. w.e.f. 12-09-2024 to 16-09-2024," the official notification said.

An objection fee of Rs. 100 per question will need to be paid by the candidate if they wish to challenge the answers in the provisional answer key. The candidate should attach a legitimate document or reference in PDF format to bolster their objection further. Even though the required fee has been paid, no claim will be considered without a supporting document.

"Candidates challenging the provisional answer Key(s) shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹ 100 (Rupees One Hundred only) per question in online mode for which the link will appear before final submission of objection(s). No other mode of filing objections and depositing fee shall be entertained. Objection without depositing the requisite fee shall not be considered/ entertained," the official notification added.

How To Raise Objections?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the objection link

Step 3: Use your unique credentials to proceed further

Step 4: Enter your challenge/Objection

Step 5: Pay the objection fee (if applicable)

Step 6: Click 'Submit'

In case of any query, the candidates may contact on telephone Number 0177-2629738,2624313 and Toll free Number 1800-180-8004