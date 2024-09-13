Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 Schedule OUT For Class 10, 12

The schedule for the 2024 Haryana Board Improvement Exam has been made public by the Board of School Education, Haryana. On the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in, the date sheets for the open exams for grades 10 and 12 have also been made public.

The Class 10 or Secondary exam is scheduled to start on October 16 and end on October 24, 2024, according to the official schedule. Every day, from 2 pm to 5 pm, a single shift will be held to administer the test. Starting on October 16, 2024, the Class 12 or Senior Secondary test will run through November 9, 2024. On certain days, the exam will take place in one shift, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and on other days, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to check?

-Go to bseh.org.in, the official website of BSEH.

-To access the Class 10 or Class 12 Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 link, click on it.

-The exam dates and other data will be mentioned in a new PDF file that opens.

-Download the page and review the exam schedule.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.



Candidates who have a valid admit card with a scanned photo will be permitted to take the exam.

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024

In the meantime, the Board has extended the deadline for enrolling in Classes 10 and 12 for the Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 to September 18, 2024. A late fee of ₹1000/-must be paid by candidates wishing to apply for the September 2024 Haryana Board of School Education Supplementary Examination (Compartment, Additional Pass, Additional Subjects, Partial and Full Subject Marks Improvement Test).

How to apply?

-Visit bseh.org.in, the official website.

-The Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 link can be accessed from the homepage.

-Enter your login information and select "Submit."

-After that, complete the application.

-After paying the late fee, click "Submit."

-Save a physical copy of the confirmation page after downloading it in case you need it later.