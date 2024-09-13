 Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 Schedule OUT For Class 10, 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 Schedule OUT For Class 10, 12

Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 Schedule OUT For Class 10, 12

Candidates who have a valid admit card with a scanned photo will be permitted to take the exam.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

The schedule for the 2024 Haryana Board Improvement Exam has been made public by the Board of School Education, Haryana. On the BSEH's official website, bseh.org.in, the date sheets for the open exams for grades 10 and 12 have also been made public.

The Class 10 or Secondary exam is scheduled to start on October 16 and end on October 24, 2024, according to the official schedule. Every day, from 2 pm to 5 pm, a single shift will be held to administer the test. Starting on October 16, 2024, the Class 12 or Senior Secondary test will run through November 9, 2024. On certain days, the exam will take place in one shift, from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and on other days, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

How to check?

-Go to bseh.org.in, the official website of BSEH.
-To access the Class 10 or Class 12 Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 link, click on it.
-The exam dates and other data will be mentioned in a new PDF file that opens.
-Download the page and review the exam schedule.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Candidates who have a valid admit card with a scanned photo will be permitted to take the exam.

FPJ Shorts
Excellent Wires & Packaging Ltd. IPO Day 3: SME Issue Subscribed 5.47 Times On Final Day
Excellent Wires & Packaging Ltd. IPO Day 3: SME Issue Subscribed 5.47 Times On Final Day
Sonam Kapoor To Move Into ₹231 Crore London House With Husband Anand Ahuja Purchased By Father-In-Law Harish
Sonam Kapoor To Move Into ₹231 Crore London House With Husband Anand Ahuja Purchased By Father-In-Law Harish
Man Calmly Shoos Away Lizard That Crawled On Him And Continues Using Phone, Netizens React To Viral Video
Man Calmly Shoos Away Lizard That Crawled On Him And Continues Using Phone, Netizens React To Viral Video
Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic Bronze Medal
Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic Bronze Medal
Read Also
Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Results Declared; 95.22% Students Clear The Exam
article-image

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024

In the meantime, the Board has extended the deadline for enrolling in Classes 10 and 12 for the Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 to September 18, 2024. A late fee of ₹1000/-must be paid by candidates wishing to apply for the September 2024 Haryana Board of School Education Supplementary Examination (Compartment, Additional Pass, Additional Subjects, Partial and Full Subject Marks Improvement Test).

How to apply?

-Visit bseh.org.in, the official website.
-The Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 link can be accessed from the homepage.
-Enter your login information and select "Submit."
-After that, complete the application.
-After paying the late fee, click "Submit."
-Save a physical copy of the confirmation page after downloading it in case you need it later.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam APSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 36 Stenographer Vacant Positions By October 3!

Assam APSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 36 Stenographer Vacant Positions By October 3!

Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 Schedule OUT For Class 10, 12

Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 Schedule OUT For Class 10, 12

Arunachal APSSB Hiring 300+ For Constable, Driver, & Various Posts—Deadline October 3; Apply Now

Arunachal APSSB Hiring 300+ For Constable, Driver, & Various Posts—Deadline October 3; Apply Now

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Allotment Results To Be OUT Today; Check What's Next?

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Allotment Results To Be OUT Today; Check What's Next?

Indian Navy Announces SSC Officer Recruitment With 250 Vacancies For June 2025 Intake, All Details...

Indian Navy Announces SSC Officer Recruitment With 250 Vacancies For June 2025 Intake, All Details...