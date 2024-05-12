Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Results Declared; 95.22% Students Clear The Exam | Screen Grab

Today, May 12, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results for the HBSE Class 10 in 2024. On the official website, besh.org.in, students who took part in the Secondary School Certificate examinations can view their results. 95.22% is the overall pass rate.

The pass rate this year is 95.22 percent, according to media reports. This represents a significant rise over the previous year. Girls have done better than boys. For both boys and girls, the pass rate is 94.22 percent and 96.32%, respectively. 2,86,714 students in total took the HBSE 10th exams in 2024, of which 2,73,015 were successful. 3,652 students must retake the board exam in total. Nooh is the district with the lowest performance, and Panchkula is the best.

Students can download their marksheet from the official HBSE result 2024 website by utilising their roll number and birthdate. Students can also use SMS to view their HBSE Class 10 result 2024.

Last year statistics

A total of 2,86,425 students took the Class 10 board exams last year; 37,342 of them were placed in the compartment category, and 61,682 were declared to have failed. The passing percentage for the high school students was 65.43 percent.

HBSE Class 10 exam 2024

The HBSE Class 10 2024 exam was given in a single shift, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, on February 27 and March 26, 2024. For students to be declared passers of the exam, they must receive at least 33% in each subject and overall. Students who are deemed to have failed the exam can appear in the supplementary exam.