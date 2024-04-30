 Haryana Board Class 12 Results OUT! Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana Board Class 12 Results OUT! Check Details Here

Haryana Board Class 12 Results OUT! Check Details Here

The candidates who appeared for the said exam can now check their results on the board's official website at bseh.org.in. The results were announced via a press conference held by the board today.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Getty Image

The results for class 12 the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani have been declared today on April 30, 2024. The results are released for all the streams namely, Arts, Science, Commerce. The candidates who appeared for the said exam can now check their results on the board's official website at bseh.org.in. The said exam commenced from February 27. The exam concluded on April 2, 2024. The results were announced via a press conference held by the board today.

Read Also
JAC Class 12 Board Result: Check When, How And Where to Check Results Online
article-image

How To Check The Result?

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Go to the result section.

Step 3: Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials.

Step 5: The result will now open on your screen.

Step 6: Go through your results thoroughly.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Step 8: Take a printout.

The students checking their results are recommended to have good internet connectivity in order to be able to download the mark sheet without any issues. It is also suggested that the candidates keep their login credentials ready.

The candidates are further advised to visit the board's official website for all the latest updates related to the said results and exams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSEB Results 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 Results Announced! Check Details Here

PSEB Results 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 Results Announced! Check Details Here

Haryana Board Class 12 Results OUT! Check Details Here

Haryana Board Class 12 Results OUT! Check Details Here

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 And 12 Exam Results 2024 Declared! Follow These Steps To Check Yours

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 And 12 Exam Results 2024 Declared! Follow These Steps To Check Yours

Rizvi College Voices Concerns Over Treatment As Aided College

Rizvi College Voices Concerns Over Treatment As Aided College

TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Out, Find Out How To Apply For Recounting And More

TS SSC 10th Results 2024 Out, Find Out How To Apply For Recounting And More