Haryana Board Class 12 Results OUT! Check Details Here

Representative Image | Getty Image

The results for class 12 the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani have been declared today on April 30, 2024. The results are released for all the streams namely, Arts, Science, Commerce. The candidates who appeared for the said exam can now check their results on the board's official website at bseh.org.in. The said exam commenced from February 27. The exam concluded on April 2, 2024. The results were announced via a press conference held by the board today.

How To Check The Result?

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Go to the result section.

Step 3: Click on the provided link.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials.

Step 5: The result will now open on your screen.

Step 6: Go through your results thoroughly.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.

Step 8: Take a printout.

The students checking their results are recommended to have good internet connectivity in order to be able to download the mark sheet without any issues. It is also suggested that the candidates keep their login credentials ready.

The candidates are further advised to visit the board's official website for all the latest updates related to the said results and exams.