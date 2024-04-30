JAC Class 12 Board Result: Check When, How And Where to Check Results Online

JAC Board Result 2024 Class 12: Check When, How And Where to Check Results Online | Representative Image

Jharkhand Board Class 12 results will be announced today, April 30, 2024. According to the notification shared by the board, JAC 12th result 2024 will be announced at 11 am. The board will be announcing the Jharkhand 12th Science, Commerce and Arts stream results on the same day. Candidates who have appeared for their Jharkhand Board class 12 exams can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board to check their results.

This year, over 3.4 Lakh students have appeared for their Jharkhand Board exams.

The Jharkhand Board 12th result date and time have been confirmed by board officials. According to the notification, the link for candidates to check their Jharkhand 12th result 2024 will be available on the official website - jacresults.com at 11 am.

To check the results students must visit the official website and log in using their class 12 roll number and other details.

The Jharkhand board class 12 result will be announced at 11 am today, April 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website. The list of websites to check JAC 12th result 2024 is provided below:

jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jagranjosh.com

Steps To Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2024

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the Jharkhand Board class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on JAC class 12 result link.

Step 3: Login using the roll number and other details.

Step 4: The JAC class 12 stream-wise mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save the Jharkhand board mark sheet for further reference.