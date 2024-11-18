 Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out, Check Here
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Schedule Out, Check Here

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The schedule for the Odisha NEET PG 2024 counselling procedure has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Odisha. Candidates can finish the Choice Filling and Locking between November 21 and November 24, 2024.

The common merit list and seat matrix for the first round of the Odisha NEET PG 2024 are currently available. The Odisha NEET PG 2024 seat allocation result is scheduled to be released on November 26. The Odisha NEET PG 2024 seat allocation letter will be available for download by candidates from November 27 to November 29. The convenor has set November 29 as the deadline for reporting.

How to check?

Candidates must download the Odisha NEET PG 2024 choice-filling window by using their registered email address and password.

-Go to Odisha NEET PG counseling's official website.
-Select the link for the NEET PG option filling.
-Enter your application ID and password to log in.
-Sort the options according to your preferences.
-Before the specified deadline, lock the selections.
-Click "Submit" after saving.

Required documents:

To participate in the Odisha NEET PG counselling, candidates need to present the following documents:

MBBS certificate

MBBS mark sheet and degree

Medical registration certificate

Internship completion certificate

NEET PG result

Bank draft of INR 2,500

Copy of online counselling registration certificate

Sponsorship certificate from state government, if applicable

Eight passport size photographs

Class 10 certificate 

