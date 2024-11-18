NEET PG Counselling 2024: Choice-Locking Process Begins, Last Date November 18; Check Documents Required, Eligibility Criteria & More

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the choice-locking process for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2024. Aspirants for postgraduate medical courses can lock their choices on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The deadline for choice-filling, initially set for November 17, was extended to 9 AM on November 18, 2024. According to an official notice, “The Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counseling 2024 is being extended upto 09:00 AM of 18.11.2024. The Choice locking will get activated at 09:00 PM of 17.11.2024.”

Steps to Complete NEET PG Choice-Locking 2024

Visit mcc.nic.in.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials.

Complete and submit the choice-locking process.

Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required

MCC allotment letter

Admit card issued by NBE

Result/rank letter issued by NBE

MBBS/BDS mark sheets (1st, 2nd, and 3rd professional exams)

MBBS/BDS degree or provisional certificate

The MCC has also released an updated brochure for Armed Forces Medical Services in NEET PG Counselling 2024, providing essential details for eligible candidates.

Counselling Process:

- Four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round under All India Quota (AIQ)

- Seat allotment based on merit, seat availability, preferences, and past cut-off trends

Additional Resources:

