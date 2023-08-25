Odisha NEET PG 2023: Revised Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released at dmetodisha.in | Istock Images

The updated schedule for the second round of counselling for Odisha NEET PG 2023 has been published on the official website: dmetodisha. in. This schedule outlines the crucial steps for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses. The round 2 registrations and payment of fee will begin from August 28 to August 29.

Here's a concise guide on the process:

Steps for Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling:

1. Visit the Official Website: Access the official Directorate of Medical Education & Training, Odisha (DMET) website by going to dmetodisha. in.

2. Locate Counselling Schedule: Look for the 'Revised Round 2 Counselling Schedule for NEET PG 2023' link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Check Dates and Timings: The schedule provides information about the counselling dates, timings, and essential instructions for candidates.

4. Online Registration: Register on the DMET portal using your NEET PG credentials. And then fill in the required details accurately. Download the allotment cum admission letter on September 5 from 10 am.

5. Choice Filling: During the specified timeframe, candidates must provide their preferences for courses and colleges. This procedure will take place from September 1 to September 3

6. Seat Allotment: Based on merit and choices, seat allotment will be conducted. Candidates will be informed about their allotted seats.

7. Reporting to Allotted College: If satisfied with the allotment, candidates need to report to the allotted college from September 7 to September 8 with the required documents for verification and admission.

8. Document Verification: Carry all necessary documents in original along with photocopies for verification purposes.

9. Confirm Admission: Pay the required admission fees to confirm your seat in the allotted college.

10. Upgradation Option: Candidates not satisfied with their allotted seats can explore the upgrade option during subsequent rounds.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the DMET website for any updates or changes in the schedule. In case of any technical difficulties or queries, they can reach out to the designated authorities.

