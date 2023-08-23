 Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2, 3 Schedule Out At cetcell.net.in
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2, 3 Schedule Out At cetcell.net.in

The online choice-filling process for round 2 will begin from September 2 and seat allotment result will be released on September 6 and the registration for round 3 will begin on September 18.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has released the schedule for round 2 and 3 of Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023. According to the CET Cell, Maharashtra the last date to resign Round 1 allotted seats without forfeiture of the security deposit is August 30, 5.30 PM. Meanwhile Round 2 seat matrix will be released on September 1 at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.

The online choice-filling process for round 2 will begin from September 2 and seat allotment result will be released on September 6. According to the schedule, the registration for round 3 will begin on September 18.

The CET cell asked candidates to refer to the information brochure for rules regarding security deposit forfeiture and eligibility for round 3.

Check Schedule of Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2, 3

Last date to resign CAP-1

Seat without forfeiture of security deposit: August 30

Publication of seat matrix: September 1

Online preference, choice-filling: September 2 to September 4

Declaration of second selection list: September 6

Physical joining and filling of status retention form: September 7 to September 11

Last date of cancellation of admission for joined candidates with forfeiture of security deposit: September 18 up to 5:30 pm

Round 2

Online registration: September 18 to September 21

Payment of registration fees and security deposit: September 18 to September 22

Uploading of required documents: September 18 to September 22

Publication of general list of registered candidates: September 23

Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List: September 23

Publication of seat matrix: September 21

Online choice-filling: September 23 to September 25 up to 6 pm

Declaration of third selection list: September 26

Physical joining with original documents: September 27 to September 30

