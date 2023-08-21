TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Commences At tnmedicalselection.net. | Unsplash(Representative Image)

Aspiring medical students in Tamil Nadu have a fresh opportunity to secure their seats as the registration process for Round 2 of NEET UG counselling 2023 has been initiated. Candidates can participate in the registration through the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

How to apply for TN NEET UG 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: Access the official NEET UG counselling website for Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net.

2. Login or Register: If you are a new candidate, complete the registration process by providing the required details. If you have previously registered, log in using your credentials.

3. Access Round 2 Counselling: Find and click on the "Round 2 Counselling Registration" link on the homepage.

4. Fill in Details: Complete the application form by entering personal, educational, and NEET UG exam-related information accurately.

5. Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents, including NEET UG scorecard, identity proof, and educational certificates.

6. Pay Counselling Fee: Make the required counselling fee payment as per the instructions provided.

7. Choice Filling: After successful payment, you will be directed to select your preferred medical colleges and courses based on your eligibility and rank.

8. Submit and Lock Choices: Carefully review your choices before submitting them. Once submitted, lock your choices to confirm them.

9. Seat Allotment: The allotment of seats will be conducted based on your NEET UG rank, preferences, and availability of seats.

10. Reporting and Document Verification: If you are allocated a seat, visit the designated college for document verification and admission procedures within the specified timeframe.

The Round 2 counselling registration presents a valuable opportunity for candidates who missed the chance during the earlier rounds. This process allows candidates to reevaluate their choices and possibly secure admission in a preferred medical college.

It's crucial for candidates to stay updated with the official website for any announcements or changes in the counselling schedule.