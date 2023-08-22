Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: CAP 2 & 3 Schedule Out At cetcell.net.in

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representative Image, Unsplash

Maharashtra state's Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the second and third rounds of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG Counselling schedule yesterday, August 21. Those candidates who had applied for the counselling can check the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 CAP 2 and 3 schedule through the official website at cetcell.net.in. According to the schedule, the seat matrix for CAP 2 will be released on August 23. Candidates will be able to fill in online preferences and choices for round 2 from August 24 to August 26. The NEET UG 2023 second list will be released on August 29.

Last date to pay registration fee:

The online registration process for CAP 3 will begin on September 9 till September 10.

Candidates can pay the registration fee till September 11.

The Combined Common Provisional State Merit List of MBBS/BDS will be released on September 12.

The seat matric for the CAP round 3 will be released on September 12.

The Third Selection List of MBBS/BDS courses will be released on September 15.

After the third round of seat allotment candidates have to physically join the allotted college with original documents and pay the fees from September 16 to September 20.