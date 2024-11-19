 NVS Admission 2025: Last Day to Register for Class 9 And 11 LEST – Apply Now at navodaya.gov.in
NVS Admission 2025: Last Day to Register for Class 9 And 11 LEST – Apply Now at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Admission 2025: Last Day to Register for Class 9 And 11 LEST – Apply Now at navodaya.gov.in

Registered candidates will have two days after the application deadline to make modifications in the following fields

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Representational Image

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration process for the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) on November 19, 2024. Eligible candidates must complete their application today via the official NVS website: navodaya.gov.in.

UGC Announces Guidelines for Admission to ODL and Online Courses for October 2024 Session
Correction window for NVS Admission 2025

Additionally, the correction window for NVS Admission 2025 will open tomorrow. As per the official notice, registered candidates will have two days after the application deadline to make modifications in the following fields: Gender, Category (General/OBC/SC/ST), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability, and Medium of Examination.

The NVS Class 9 and 11 Registration 2025 will take place as per the official schedule. The NVS Selection Test for admissions to Classes 9 and 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) is scheduled for February 8, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The test will consist of three sections with objective-type questions.

NVS to Announce JNVST Class 6 and 9 Results Soon
Steps to register for NVS admission 2025

To register for NVS Admission 2025

1. Visit the official NVS website: navodaya.gov.in.

2. Go to the Admissions section and click on the NVS Admission 2025 link.

3. Read the instructions carefully and register by providing necessary details.

4. Fill out the application form and upload required documents.

5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the available payment options.

6. Review and submit the form.

7. Download and print the confirmation or admit card for future reference.

