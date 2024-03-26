NVS to Announce JNVST Class 6 and 9 Results Soon

Representative Image |

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) result for Classes 6 and 9 will be announced by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on their official website. NVS will provide information about the date and time of the results soon. Students who have taken the exam can access and download their results by logging into the official website, navodaya.gov.in, using their login credentials.

Alternative website to check the result:

navodaya.gov.in result Class 6

cbseitms.nic.in

nvsadmissionclassnine.in result 2024

How to check the results offline?

District Education Officer

District Magistrate

Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region

JNV result 2024 at the respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

NVS Results 2024 will be mentioned on the notice board of their offices

How to download the merit list?

Visit the official website of NVS-- navodaya.gov.in

Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit

Your scorecards will be displayed on your screens

Download it for future reference.

It is recommended that students should wait for the official confirmation and update instead of depending on deceptive websites.