NVS to Announce JNVST Class 6 and 9 Results Soon

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) result for Classes 6 and 9 will be announced by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) on their official website. NVS will provide information about the date and time of the results soon. Students who have taken the exam can access and download their results by logging into the official website, navodaya.gov.in, using their login credentials.
Alternative website to check the result:
navodaya.gov.in result Class 6
cbseitms.nic.in
nvsadmissionclassnine.in result 2024
How to check the results offline?
District Education Officer
District Magistrate
Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti of the Region
JNV result 2024 at the respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
NVS Results 2024 will be mentioned on the notice board of their offices
How to download the merit list?
Visit the official website of NVS-- navodaya.gov.in
Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage
Enter your login credentials
Click on submit
Your scorecards will be displayed on your screens
Download it for future reference.
It is recommended that students should wait for the official confirmation and update instead of depending on deceptive websites.