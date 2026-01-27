 Delhi To Set Up National Centre Of Excellence For AVGC-XR, Boosting Jobs And Creative Economy
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the establishment of a regional National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for immersive technologies, including animation, gaming, visual effects, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR). The initiative aims to generate jobs, retain local creative talent, and attract foreign studios.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | X @ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi government will establish a regional institute of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for immersive technologies to create job opportunities for young talents, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said.

Addressing a Republic Day ceremony on Monday, Gupta said the Delhi government is set to establish the country's first centre for the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) sector, and is also working on a policy on film technology.

"Now, the creative talent of Delhi need not migrate to other places. Delhi will emerge as a job capital through AVGC. We will also attract foreign studios to Delhi," Gupta said.

She said the government will develop a regional centre of NCoE for AVGC in Delhi. The Union government in 2024 approved setting up the NCoE on immersive technologies in Mumbai, with regional centres in other cities.

article-image

The Delhi government is working on formulating a policy to promote the AVGC-XR sector, with an aim to boost the city's creative economy and generate employment for youth, officials said.

In October last year, the Delhi tourism department partnered with streaming platform Netflix for holding a screening of an animated series 'Kurukshetra'. The government plans more such initiatives in future to boost the sector in the capital.

Tourism minister Kapil Mishra earlier said the government is working to position the city as a global content hub in the AVCG sector.

The Delhi government, according to officials, is studying policies adopted by states such as Maharashtra to prepare a comprehensive roadmap suited to Delhi's ecosystem.

