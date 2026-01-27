 Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
A 13-year-old student of a social welfare residential school in Telangana’s Kamareddy district died after jumping from a moving auto-rickshaw on campus. The girl suffered a fatal head injury and was declared dead at hospital. Her family staged a protest alleging negligence. Police have booked the auto driver and the school principal.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
A 13-year-old girl student of a social welfare residential school in Kamareddy district of Telangana died after jumping from a moving auto-rickshaw on the institute's premises. | Representational Image | File Photo

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl student of a social welfare residential school in Kamareddy district of Telangana died after jumping from a moving auto-rickshaw on the institute's premises, police said on Monday.

The girl, a student of eighth standard, suffered head injuries in the incident on Sunday evening. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The girl's family members and others held a protest near the institute in Banswada mandal on Monday accusing the school management of negligence in the incident.

The grief stricken parents of the deceased asked why such a fate was meted out to their daughter.

Seeking justice for their daughter, they told mediapersons no other parents should face such a tragedy. They demanded that the district Collector should come and talk to them.

A case was registered against the auto-driver and the school principal in connection with the incident, police said.

According to police, chairs were brought in an auto-rickshaw to the school on Sunday evening on the eve of Republic Day.

After the chairs were unloaded, four girl students, including the deceased, boarded the three-wheeler requesting the driver for a ride till the school's main gate. After travelling some distance, three girls jumped out of the auto which was not seen by the driver, a police official said.

The deceased girl also jumped like others and fell on the road, suffering a head injury, the official said.

She was taken to a hospital where the doctors said she had already died.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed the girls jumping from the auto-rickshaw.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

