NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam dates for major national-level exams in 2025, including JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, and UGC NET. Before the official exam notifications, NTA will publish an exam calendar with tentative dates on its official website, nta.ac.in. The detailed notifications for each exam will follow on their respective websites.

The 2025 edition of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the gateway to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other prestigious institutions, will be conducted in two phases. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG), used for medical admissions, will likely be held in a single session.

Similarly, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG exams for admissions to central universities and other participating institutions will be held in multiple shifts. The UGC NET, which determines eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and PhD admissions, will take place twice in 2025.

This year, the NTA exam calendar for 2024 was published on September 19, 2023. The Goa Board recently rescheduled its Class 12 final exams to avoid a conflict with JEE Main 2025, acknowledging the challenge of balancing board exam preparations with competitive exam schedules.

Students and aspirants can check the official NTA calendar once it is released online.