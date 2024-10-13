 NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download

NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the 2025 exam dates for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, and UGC NET. An exam calendar with tentative dates will be published on nta.ac.in before detailed notifications are released. JEE Main will be held in two phases, while NEET UG will take place in a single session.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
NTA | Istock Images

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam dates for major national-level exams in 2025, including JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, and UGC NET. Before the official exam notifications, NTA will publish an exam calendar with tentative dates on its official website, nta.ac.in. The detailed notifications for each exam will follow on their respective websites.

The 2025 edition of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the gateway to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other prestigious institutions, will be conducted in two phases. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG), used for medical admissions, will likely be held in a single session.

Similarly, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG exams for admissions to central universities and other participating institutions will be held in multiple shifts. The UGC NET, which determines eligibility for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and PhD admissions, will take place twice in 2025.

This year, the NTA exam calendar for 2024 was published on September 19, 2023. The Goa Board recently rescheduled its Class 12 final exams to avoid a conflict with JEE Main 2025, acknowledging the challenge of balancing board exam preparations with competitive exam schedules.

FPJ Shorts
NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download
NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download
Baba Siddique Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Elections To Be Delayed?
Baba Siddique Murder: Maharashtra Assembly Elections To Be Delayed?
The Big Fat IPO: Will Explore Electric Vehicle Export Opportunities, Says Hyundai Motor
The Big Fat IPO: Will Explore Electric Vehicle Export Opportunities, Says Hyundai Motor
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Turkish Airlines For 24-Hour Delay & 'Non-Caring' Customer Service: 'Worst Experience'
Read Also
'Has NTA Forgotten To Announce The Results?' UGC NET Aspirants Feel 'Silence Is Making Things Worse'...
article-image

Students and aspirants can check the official NTA calendar once it is released online.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download

NTA To Release 2025 Exam Dates For JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, & UGC NET Soon; Know How to download

Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter...

Employee Resigns On Day 1 After 'Toxic' Boss Demands Unpaid Overtime, Viral Resignation Letter...

GSEB Slaps ₹64 Lakh Fines On Teachers For Board Exam Errors, Class X Student Fails Due To 30-Mark...

GSEB Slaps ₹64 Lakh Fines On Teachers For Board Exam Errors, Class X Student Fails Due To 30-Mark...

Decline In RTE Admissions: 75,000 Students Enroll For 2024-25 Session In Madhya Pradesh

Decline In RTE Admissions: 75,000 Students Enroll For 2024-25 Session In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: 3 More Ayurveda Colleges Open, Total 37 In State

Madhya Pradesh: 3 More Ayurveda Colleges Open, Total 37 In State