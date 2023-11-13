 NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

The Entrance Test was conducted across the country from 26th to 31st October 2023 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Provisional answer key for admission to PhD courses at University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) were issued on November 8. In this process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce results of the PhD entrance exam soon.

The Results for PhD courses will be announced next on the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

The Entrance Test was conducted across the country from 26th to 31st October 2023 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Read Also
NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU
article-image

The last date to raise objections was over on November 10 till till 11 pm.

The notice by NTA reads, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final."

The result for the exam will be prepared and announced based on the final answer key.

Read Also
JEE Mains 2024: 'Impact On Candidates...,' Students, Experts Weigh In On Syllabus Cuts By NTA
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

AILET 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Latest Date Here

AILET 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Latest Date Here

Phase 2 Web Options Entry For AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Begins Today

Phase 2 Web Options Entry For AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Begins Today

Pay Ad-hoc Amount To Educational Institutes, Bombay HC Directs State Government 

Pay Ad-hoc Amount To Educational Institutes, Bombay HC Directs State Government 

Tribal Students Stage Protest In Manipur Over Educational Negligence By Government

Tribal Students Stage Protest In Manipur Over Educational Negligence By Government