NTA PhD Entrance Test Result Soon at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Provisional answer key for admission to PhD courses at University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) were issued on November 8. In this process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce results of the PhD entrance exam soon.

The Results for PhD courses will be announced next on the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

The Entrance Test was conducted across the country from 26th to 31st October 2023 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The last date to raise objections was over on November 10 till till 11 pm.

The notice by NTA reads, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final."

The result for the exam will be prepared and announced based on the final answer key.