JEE Mains 2024: 'Impact On Candidates...,' Students, Experts Weigh In On Syllabus Cuts By NTA

In a move that can have a significant impact on aspirants attempting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a reduced syllabus for the all-India test in an attempt to fit it with the NCERT curriculum for classes 11 and 12.

NTA implements syllabus cuts

While Mathematical Inductions, Mathematical Reasoning, and a few sections from Three Dimensional Geometry have been removed from the Mathematics section, Physics saw the withdrawal of Communication Systems and certain topics from Three Dimensional Geometry. Chemistry took the biggest hit with the removal of topics such as States of Matter; Thomson and Rutherford's atomic models and their limitations; Surface Chemistry; s-Block Elements; General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals; Hydrogen; Environmental Chemistry; Polymers; Chemistry in Everyday Life, and Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, and accuracy, significant figures.

Experts, toppers assess impact of new changes on JEE candidates

According to experts, NTA’s decision to cut down on the syllabus stems from the reduction in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. “The changes are with the JEE Main Syllabus to match it with the reduced CBSE Syllabus. Those preparing for JEE Advanced would still have to cover most of the reduced syllabus as in Advanced the questions are framed by intermingling of concepts from various chapters. Here majorly students who are primarily targeting JEE Main would benefit,” stated Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner & Head, FIITJEE Noida Centre. Batlish added that it would be ‘unreasonable’ for NTA to make more changes as most students who are serious about their preparation, ‘have already invested their valuable time in covering the same.’

Though the current changes, especially in Maths, won’t have a major impact on candidates, its application in dream courses for lakhs of JEE applicants can be a hindrance. “Induction and Reasoning are generally not used much in JEE Main but in Computer Science and Maths dept in IIT it is covered in some courses. Thus impact on JEE won't be much large but learning these topics can give a headstart in such courses in IIT,” said Mrunal Vairagade, who was the JEE Main 2023 Maharashtra topper.

Current aspirants optimistic about changes

JEE aspirants see the changes as a boon but believe NTA might ask questions related to the now-removed concepts during the exam. “NTA had made similar cuts in 2020 but many were asked questions related to the removed concepts. Since Chemistry has a vast syllabus, it made sense that they removed so many concepts from the section,” stated Arun Raja, a JEE aspirant from Bangalore.

Despite the changes being viewed optimistically by the candidates, some believe NTA can take more measures to make JEE easier for candidates.

“We must get a blueprint question paper for us to get an idea about the JEE pattern, while also allowing calculators or calculation devices since certain concepts need a lot of number solving,” stated Lavanya Padole, a JEE aspirant in Mumbai.

