JEE Main 2024 Exam City List Revised: 20 Cities Removed From Bihar

JEE Main 2024 Exam City List Revised | Representative Image

National Testing Agency (NTA) has made significant revisions to the examination center list for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024, creating a buzz among candidates. The updated list of exam cities is now available on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

JEE Main exam cities removed

In 2023, JEE Main was conducted across 394 exam cities, but for the upcoming 2024 session, this number has been trimmed down to 300. While some cities have been replaced, the most significant changes can be observed in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 20 exam cities have been removed from Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh has seen 15 cities being omitted from the list. Notably, two Union Territories, Chandigarh and Daman and Diu, are no longer part of the list. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, Haryana removed one one city from the list.

JEE Main 2024 Exam cities added

The alterations are not uniform across all states. In Andhra Pradesh, the number of exam cities has increased from 27 in 2023 to 29 in 2024. Assam has added two new exam cities, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur AS, to its list.

Various other states have also witnessed changes in the number of exam cities. Himachal Pradesh has added Solan. Jammu & Kashmir saw the addition of Samba and the removal of Udhampur. Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra have seen fluctuations in their exam city counts.

Students planning to appear for JEE Main 2024 should thoroughly review the updated list of exam centres before filling out their application forms.

For candidates outside India, the list of exam centres remains unchanged.

