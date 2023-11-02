JEE Main 2024 Syllabus Revised: Certain Topics Are Removed From Mathematics, Physics And Chemistry

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus Revised | X

In a significant development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the revised syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024. This update comes alongside the release of the JEE Main 2024 brochure and application form on November 1. Students looking to appear for the upcoming JEE Main have until November 30 to submit their application forms.

One of the most notable changes in the JEE Main 2024 syllabus is the substantial reduction in the number of topics that will be assessed in the examination. Here, we provide a breakdown of the topics that have been removed from each subject:

Mathematics:

Mathematical Inductions

Mathematical Reasoning

Some topics from Three-Dimensional Geometry

Physics:

Communication Systems

Some topics related to Experimental Skills

Chemistry:

Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, and accuracy, significant figures

States of Matter

Thomson and Rutherford's atomic models and their limitations

Surface Chemistry

s-Block Elements

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals

Hydrogen

Environmental Chemistry

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life

The JEE Main 2024 exam is scheduled for two sessions. The first session is set to be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024, in an online mode. The second session, for April, will take place from April 1 to 15, 2024.

Candidates can refer the official NTA website for detailed syllabus breakup information.

