 JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here
JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here

JEE Main 2024 Application Form Date: A source close to NTA also told indianexpress.com that the JEE administering body is also expected to release a notification on the updated syllabus for JEE Main 2024.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 either tonight or tomorrow early. According to NTA Director Subodh Kumar, the syllabus for the JEE Main 2024 exam would likely feature fewer topics.

The JEE expert committee is looking into reducing the entrance exam syllabus after the CBSE and several other boards revised the syllabus from classes 9 to 11 during the COVID 19 pandemic. 

Candidates willing to appear in the Engieering Entrance Exam are advised to keep a close check on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for latest updates. 

Candidates will be given a month to fill out their JEE application form, after which the city intimation slip will be made available a little in advance. 
JEE Mains 2024 exam date

According to the annual exam calendar, JEE Mains 2024 exam for session will be conducted between January 24 and February 1 and the session 2 exam will be conducted between April 1 and 15 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the detailed schedule below. 

JEE Mains 2024 registration date - expected today or tomorrow

JEE Mains 2024 exam date - January 24 and February 1

JEE Mains 2024 session 2 exam date - April 1 and 15

Website - jeemian.nta.nic.in

According to an official statement, the testing agency is expected to revise JEE Mains 2024 syllabyus after considering that CBSE and other education board have reduced their syllbus. NCERT has also rationalised the syllabus. The syllabus for JEE Mains 2024 syllabus is expected to be lighter than the previous years. All the students have been advised to keep a close check on the official website for latest updates. 

article-image

