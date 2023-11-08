 NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU

NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA PhD 2023 answer key for University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on 8 November 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
IStock Images

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA PhD 2023 answer key for University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on 8 November 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys and raise objections through the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The Entrance Test was conducted across the country from 26th to 31st October 2023 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Along with the answer keys, The National Testing Agency has uploaded Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website for candidates to challenge.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Candidates can challenge the answers till 10 November 2023 till 11 p.m.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final," the NTA notice said.

Read Also
NTA Ph.D. 2023 Exams Start: Check Out The Exam Guidelines
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Three Teachers On Polling Duty Killed As SUV Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Three Teachers On Polling Duty Killed As SUV Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh

UK’s Institute Of Civil Engineers Gets First Indian-Origin President

UK’s Institute Of Civil Engineers Gets First Indian-Origin President

IPS G. Thilakavathi Appointed As IIT Madras ‘Student Ombuds’

IPS G. Thilakavathi Appointed As IIT Madras ‘Student Ombuds’

SECR Recruitment 2023: Sports Quota Applications Open At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Recruitment 2023: Sports Quota Applications Open At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside

Step By Step Guide To Download Haryana NMMSS 2023 Admit Card, Link Inside