NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Out For DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTA PhD 2023 answer key for University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on 8 November 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys and raise objections through the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The Entrance Test was conducted across the country from 26th to 31st October 2023 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Along with the answer keys, The National Testing Agency has uploaded Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website for candidates to challenge.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Candidates can challenge the answers till 10 November 2023 till 11 p.m.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final," the NTA notice said.