NTA Ph.D. 2023 Exams Start: Check Out The Exam Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct PhD admission exams for Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) starting on October 26. The NTA Ph.D. 2023 admission test spans October 26, 27, 30, and 31.

Hall tickets for the NTA PhD entrance test are available on the official website - phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. Candidates should ensure they arrive on time for the exam and have their admit cards in hand.

The NTA Ph.D. 2023 entrance test is divided into two sections and will be conducted in a computer-based format. Part A assesses general aptitude, including English comprehension, logical thinking, and numeric ability. Part B focuses on questions related to the chosen subject.

In the NTA Ph.D. 2023 exam, each correct answer earns the candidate four marks. However, incorrect responses result in a one-mark deduction, and unanswered questions do not receive any marks, following the NTA Ph.D. 2023 exam evaluation approach

How to download the NTA PhD 2023 Admit Card ?

Step 1 - Open the NTA PhD’s official website - phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2 - On the website, click on the “NTA Ph.D. 2023 Admit Card” tab

Step 3 - Once the login portal appears, fill in your credentials which include your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4 - Enter the required and correct information and click "Submit"

Step 5 - Download and save the NTA PhD 2023 Admit Card once it appears on the screen.

1. The candidates must carry a valid NTA PhD 2023 admit card to the exam venue on the days of the test.

2. Candidates should also carry a valid govt ID to the exam venue for identification of the candidate.

3. Candidates must arrive at the exam venue minimum one hour in advance in order to conduct facial and biometric authentication.

4. It is compulsory for the students to not bring any electronic devices inside the exam centre.

5. Strict measures will be implemented if a candidate turns out to be in possession of any electronic device or in case of any malpractice during the test.