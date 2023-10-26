UP Board Exam 2024: Class 10 And 12 Practical Exams To Be Held In January 2024 By UPMSP

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the final practical exams for the grades 10 and 12 from January 21 to February 5, 2024.

The board exam schedule for Class 12 is outlined in the UPMSP annual calendar. Pre-board practical exams are scheduled for the second week of January, while pre-board written exams are planned for the third week.

In contrast to 58,84,634 registrations in 2023, the number of candidates registered for the upcoming board exams has decreased to 55,08,206, marking a decline of 3,76,428 candidates. According to UPMSP officials, this decline is primarily attributed to the rigorous examination and anti-cheating measures introduced by the board. Many candidates who had relied on cheating as a means to pass exams chose not to register this time.

The board is expected to release the datesheets for the theory exams soon. A detailed schedule for both class 10 and class 12 will be released soon. Candidates who are going to appear in the UPMSP Class 10, 12 theory exams 2024 can check the official website for more details and latest updates.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to provide further details and release the complete UP board exam 2024 timetable in the near future. Students can access this information on the board's official website - upmsp.edu.in, when it becomes available. The schedule will provide information regarding the day, date of the exam, subjecting, timings, and instructions for the candidates.

Read Also New Scholarship Programme Announced By Canadian International School For The 2024 Academic Cohort

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)