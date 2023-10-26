New Scholarship Programme Announced By Canadian International School For The 2024 Academic Cohort

Website - Canadian International School

The Canadian International School (CIS) Bangalore has unveiled its Scholarship program for high-achieving students joining the academic cohort of 2024. This opportunity is available for Grade 9 students pursuing the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Grade 11 students entering the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). According to an official release, the last day to submit the application for this scholarship is December 15, 2023.

To qualify for an IB scholarship, candidates should have achieved a minimum of 80% in their prior academic year or its equivalent. For IGCSE scholarships, a minimum of 85% in the previous academic year or its equivalent is required. In addition to these academic criteria, applicants must also exhibit excellence in academics, leadership skills, notable achievements in the arts or athletics, involvement in civic activities or volunteerism, and active participation in school activities.

“In a bid to provide an opportunity to the strongest minds in the country and assist them in getting access to quality education and international level of learning standards, CIS is offering this scholarship. CIS mission is to help the deserving students realize their educational goals by providing annual scholarships that acknowledge academic excellence and consider financial need too,” said Shweta Sastri, managing director, Canadian International School.

During the preliminary selection phase, shortlisted candidates will undergo admission assessments in English and Mathematics. Following this, the CIS scholarship committee will conduct further interviews. The final selection of scholarship recipients will consider application materials, performance in admission tests, and the results of the interview, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation process.

Read Also ICAI Set To Conduct First Exam Under New Course For 2024; Details Inside

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)