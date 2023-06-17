Not US, UK, Canada, Five BIG Reasons Why Indian Students Should Pack Their Bags For This Country

It is a country of 5 million people, which seems little when compared to India. So, you can expect the country to be quiet, peaceful and less crowded, according to Wendy D'Souza. | Pixabay

(The Free Press Journal publishes articles by study abroad consultants, Consulates, foreign universities, international students, and much more every Saturday to give its readers a glimpse of the world of overseas education.)

You have arrived in Ireland, and everything appears strange and surreal. This could probably be your first independent international trip. Here are a few tips on how to handle the culture shock experienced in the initial days:

Peaceful: Trust me, you are going to find it so quiet when you arrive in Ireland. It is a country of 5 million people, which seems little when compared to India. So, you can expect the country to be quiet, peaceful and less crowded. But at no point will you find it unsafe. Ireland has a friendly environment. The best part is that you will get to appreciate nature and see how clean and fresh the air is. You can expect your skin and hair to get better in Ireland!

Weather: Ireland does have mild weather. You could experience all 4 seasons in a day. What you will likely experience is rain- mostly mild showers with wind that may turn the weather chilly. The best advice would be to wear layers. Of course, multiple layers of clothing keep you warm, but it’s warmer during the day than at night, so you just need to take a layer off and then add it again as and when required. Also, if the first layer gets rained on, the second one stays dry. Don’t forget to invest in a warm raincoat and a waterproof bag. It will help you loads while you are in Ireland.

Read Also Indian students monumental in Ireland's search for skilled workforce

Wendy D'Souza |

Embrace the slang: Ireland is such a friendly country and the Irish will welcome you to their culture quite easily. You will quickly notice the difference in accents, dialects and even phrases than what you might be familiar with. Interpreting it can be fun, but also intimidating at times especially in a group setting where you aren’t too sure what your classmates are saying! Laugh it off because it’s no big deal, or even do some research and add a few phrases to your vocabulary. Chat with your classmates about these differences too! (Few examples- Grand: good, acceptable, impressive; Gas: funny; Craic: fun, joking around).

Currency: The currency used in Ireland is the Euro, so it’s different from India. An important thing to remember is to not convert it to rupees when you’re buying anything. It will depress you. It’s better to figure out the value of money in Ireland. How much will you get for 10 euros in Ireland as compared to 10 rupees in India?

Do things on your own: You will have to learn to do things on your own. Learn the fundamentals of cooking as it will be expensive to eat out every day. Learn the basics, like cleaning the house, doing your own laundry and dishes-wherever you live, you will be required to do this (there will be no house help). Another important thing to learn is grocery shopping – what are the different veggies/non-veg, and how to differentiate between the various spices (many look similar). Be reassured, though, that when it comes to food, Ireland has something for everyone, so make sure to explore and find what you want.

As it turns out, overcoming culture shock and soaking in the unique opportunities of living in a new country are related. Take time for yourself and forgive your bad days, but don’t stop trying to get involved and have those experiences that you will still be thinking about in twenty years. Remember… it will all work out!

The author is the Sr. Vice President – India & South Asia, Enterprise Ireland.