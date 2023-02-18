Indian students monumental in Ireland's search for skilled workforce

Education in Ireland brought over 15 universities to Mumbai to represent the country as an ideal study destination |

With industrial countries facing a labour shortage amidst an ageing population, Indian students and professionals are turning out to be the go-to cohort to meet the demands of the job market. Ireland, a country with 5 million population, is among those eyeing Indian youngsters for critical jobs.

To facilitate a space where Indian students can study and work in Ireland, Education in Ireland, an Irish government entity promoting its higher education institutions overseas, is conducting a five-city roadshow between February 11 and 19, with the Mumbai leg conducted on February 15 in Lower Parel.

15 Irish universities from cities such as Dublin, Galway, Athlone, and Cork, offering courses in STEM, business, medicine, and other courses, offered an opportunity to the city students to hone their skills and become a part of Ireland’s workforce.

Ireland’s labour shortage solution lies in India

“Indian students are excellent and very important to our University. Engineering, Analytics, and Cyber Security courses are increasingly becoming popular among them. With the European headquarters of several leading multinational employers, including Google, Meta, and Apple, located in Ireland, the two-year stay-back visa will be extremely beneficial for Indian students,” said Dr. Colin Hughes, Head of the Graduate Business School at Technological University Dublin.

Though at 4.2%, Ireland has among the lowest unemployment rates in the European Union, the country’s hiring gap is making Irish authorities and academics look east.

“What drives these study fairs is the fact that there’s a hiring gap in Ireland as we have strong companies, but not enough people to fill important positions. The Indian graduates can play a role in bridging this gap,” said Clodagh Moore, Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment at Technological University at the Shannon Limerick City.

“The government of Ireland wants multinational companies to grow further and we believe Indian students can play a significant role in that process,” added John Barrett, Faculty of Engineering and Informatics, Technological University of the Shannon (Athlone Campus).

Students talked to universities from Ireland in a bid to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate courses in the country |

Universities identify popular courses for Indians

The number of Indian students in Ireland has seen a steady rise in the past five years, with 6,422 student visas issued in 2022 and a few institutions approaching an enrollment of thousands of Indian students.

“We have 8,500 international students at our institution, of which 950 are Indians. Business, Engineering, Psychology, and Computer Science, are some of the most famous areas of study among the students from India,” stated Supriya Samson, Deputy Manager - South Asia, University College Dublin.

Basic amenities priority for universities

Besides academics, a student needs to consider several other factors while choosing a country or a city for studying abroad. Among these, the availability of affordable accommodation is the most crucial. While Ireland, like its neighbouring UK, is struggling to provide inexpensive housing to students, some universities are taking steps to address the problem through available means.

“We understand that students might find boarding in Dublin to be expensive, which is why we are trying to address the concerns by instituting a lottery system for those seeking accommodation. The international postgraduate students are a priority in that process,” said Fiona Reynolds, Head of Student Recruitment at Dublin City University, who added that the institution’s alumni members also take up the responsibility of housing students for a temporary period based on their needs.

Ireland’s No.1 ranked Uni makes its mark

At the fair, students also had the opportunity to get their queries resolved at a booth manned by officials from one of Ireland’s most prestigious institutions, Trinity College Dublin. The institute is considered the most international university in the European Union with nearly 30% of its student population from outside Ireland.

“As many as 19 of our subjects are among the world's top 15, and are among the highest in Ireland, in terms of graduate employability. Today, Indian students form the second largest cohort of non-EU students attending Trinity, trailing only the US,” said Divya Pandey, Recruitment Coordinator India, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa at Trinity College Dublin.

Trinity is also one of the few institutions in Ireland that offer India-based scholarships. Anywhere between 50 and 100 one-year scholarships valued between €3000 to €5000 are offered to Indian students annually on a merit basis.

International students represent their academic homes

The study experience has translated into an opportunity for some students, who vouch for their alma maters.

“Four years ago, when I came to Ireland as a 19-year-old, not knowing what to expect, I was welcomed by the locals and university staff. My cultural shock in Ireland lasted only 6 months, after which I completely assimilated into the country,” said Ansh Mahajan, who hails from Chandigarh and now serves as a Senior International Student Ambassador at Atlantic Technological University (ATU). “My advice to students is to not overthink when it comes to choosing Ireland. Even when it comes to the stay-back visa, everything is smooth with universities extending a helping hand,” added Mahajan.

UK’s loss could be Ireland’s gain

With a special focus on the visa process this year, Barry O’Driscoll, Regional Manager, South Asia, LATAM markets, Education in Ireland, believes that the roadshow in February is significant for students.

“Many students have come back this time around to get more in-depth knowledge of their preferred courses. In November, students were given information about the application process and now the focus was more on the visa process,” said O’Driscoll, who added that Ireland needs skilled graduates in areas such as Computing and Business to help the country’s economy. He believes that Indian students can shine in these fields.

According to O’Driscoll, while Master’s and Ph.D. students traditionally make up the bulk of applicants in Ireland, undergraduates are also increasingly seeking enrolment in Irish universities.

“We saw a lot more students accompanied by their parents, which could imply that undergraduate students are showing interest in studying in Ireland. We are turning out to be a major option for Indian students apart from the US and the UK.

The controversy over the post-study work visa cut-off period being reduced to six months from two years in the UK can be for its European ally. “I think with our policy of a two-year stay-back visa being consistent, many students could consider Ireland as an option over countries like the UK,” added O’Driscoll.

