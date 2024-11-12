 North Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNorth Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To Apply

North Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To Apply

North Western Railway is currently accepting applications for apprentice roles.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
North Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions |

Applications are being accepted for apprentice positions at North Western Railway. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at rrcjaipur.in, the official website of RRC Jaipur. This hiring campaign will fill 1791 positions across the company.

The registration was started on November 10, 2024. The application deadline is December 10, 2024.

Vacancy details:

DRM Office, Ajmer: 440 posts

FPJ Shorts
Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In Bengaluru
Yash's Toxic In Trouble After Karnataka Forest Department Files Case For Illegal Tree Cutting In Bengaluru
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore

DRM Office, Bikaner: 482 posts

DRM Office, Jaipur: 532 posts

DRM Office, Jodhpur: 67 posts

B.T.C Carriage, Ajmer: 99 posts

B.T.C LOCO, Ajmer: 69 posts

Carriage workshops, Bikaner: 32 posts

Carriage workshops, Jodhpur: 70 posts

Eligibility criteria:

In addition to having a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), the candidate must have passed the 10th grade exam or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% of the possible points (no rounding off will be done) overall from an accredited board. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and not older than 24 as of December 10, 2024, in order to be considered for the positions.

Read Also
RRC Western Railway Opens Applications For 5,066 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To...
article-image

Application fees:

All applicants must pay an application fee of ₹100. Candidates who fall under the SC/ST, PwBD, or women categories are not required to pay an application fee.

How to register for the 2024 RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment:

Check out nwr.indianrailways.gov.in, the official website.

After selecting the "Recruitment" tab, choose "Engagement of Apprentices."

Click the online application link and begin completing the application.

Fill out the form with your personal and educational information.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary paperwork, such as a photo and your diplomas.

Fill out the online application fee payment form.

After completing the application, submit it and save a printout for your records.

It is advised that candidates check the official website for the most up-to-date information in order to avoid missing any significant revisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic...

Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic...

IIM Indore Open Admissions for 2nd Batch Of MMS Programme

IIM Indore Open Admissions for 2nd Batch Of MMS Programme

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 216 Vacancies; Check Details Here

GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 216 Vacancies; Check Details Here

CTET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon: Check How To Download; Other Details

CTET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon: Check How To Download; Other Details

North Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To...

North Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To...