North Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions, All Details & Direct Link To Apply

North Western Railway Opens Application For 1791 Apprentice Positions |

Applications are being accepted for apprentice positions at North Western Railway. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at rrcjaipur.in, the official website of RRC Jaipur. This hiring campaign will fill 1791 positions across the company.

The registration was started on November 10, 2024. The application deadline is December 10, 2024.

Vacancy details:

DRM Office, Ajmer: 440 posts

DRM Office, Bikaner: 482 posts

DRM Office, Jaipur: 532 posts

DRM Office, Jodhpur: 67 posts

B.T.C Carriage, Ajmer: 99 posts

B.T.C LOCO, Ajmer: 69 posts

Carriage workshops, Bikaner: 32 posts

Carriage workshops, Jodhpur: 70 posts

Eligibility criteria:

In addition to having a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT), the candidate must have passed the 10th grade exam or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% of the possible points (no rounding off will be done) overall from an accredited board. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and not older than 24 as of December 10, 2024, in order to be considered for the positions.

Application fees:

All applicants must pay an application fee of ₹100. Candidates who fall under the SC/ST, PwBD, or women categories are not required to pay an application fee.

How to register for the 2024 RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment:

Check out nwr.indianrailways.gov.in, the official website.

After selecting the "Recruitment" tab, choose "Engagement of Apprentices."

Click the online application link and begin completing the application.

Fill out the form with your personal and educational information.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary paperwork, such as a photo and your diplomas.

Fill out the online application fee payment form.

After completing the application, submit it and save a printout for your records.

It is advised that candidates check the official website for the most up-to-date information in order to avoid missing any significant revisions.