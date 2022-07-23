Noida boy scores 99.8%, says two terms helped him reduce burden of revising complete syllabus |

Chaitanya Tandon, a Class 12 science student from Greater Noida scored 499/500 from Ryan International School. He has a perfect score in four subjects, Physics-100, Maths-100, English-100, Computer-100 and Chemistry-99.

While sharing his experience and preparation tips, Chaitanya said, "I used the NCERT textbook and my class notes to prepare for the board exams. Additionally, solving the previous year questions and sample papers helped me to practice and improve my paper presentation skills."

He continued by mentioning how these two terms were helpful for performing well on exams. "The conduction of the exams in two terms helped reduce the burden of revising the complete syllabus."

"I would advise all my juniors to focus on the NCERT and solve as many sample papers as they can. Further, regular revision would help strengthen the concepts. It was difficult at first to adapt to two different paper patterns, but solving sample papers and written practice helped me to gain confidence and prepare for the subjective exams."

Along with this, St. George's School, New Delhi and Paul George Global School, New Delhi under the umbrella of St. George's Education Society have achieved 100% pass percentage in recently announced CBSE results.