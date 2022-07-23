e-Paper Get App

Noida boy scores 99.8%, says two terms helped him reduce burden of revising complete syllabus

Chaitali DharamshiUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Noida boy scores 99.8%, says two terms helped him reduce burden of revising complete syllabus |

Chaitanya Tandon, a Class 12 science student from Greater Noida scored 499/500 from Ryan International School. He has a perfect score in four subjects, Physics-100, Maths-100, English-100, Computer-100 and Chemistry-99.

While sharing his experience and preparation tips, Chaitanya said, "I used the NCERT textbook and my class notes to prepare for the board exams. Additionally, solving the previous year questions and sample papers helped me to practice and improve my paper presentation skills."

He continued by mentioning how these two terms were helpful for performing well on exams. "The conduction of the exams in two terms helped reduce the burden of revising the complete syllabus."

"I would advise all my juniors to focus on the NCERT and solve as many sample papers as they can. Further, regular revision would help strengthen the concepts. It was difficult at first to adapt to two different paper patterns, but solving sample papers and written practice helped me to gain confidence and prepare for the subjective exams."

Along with this, St. George's School, New Delhi and Paul George Global School, New Delhi under the umbrella of St. George's Education Society have achieved 100% pass percentage in recently announced CBSE results.

Read Also
CBSE Class 12 result 2022 toppers: Tanya Singh and Yuvakshi Vig score 100 marks in all 5 subjects
article-image
HomeEducationNoida boy scores 99.8%, says two terms helped him reduce burden of revising complete syllabus

RECENT STORIES

CBSE declares Class 10, class 12 results 2022 at cbse.gov.in

CBSE declares Class 10, class 12 results 2022 at cbse.gov.in

HC directs Mumbai Police Commissioner to trace and capture Orbit Ventures builders as the duo...

HC directs Mumbai Police Commissioner to trace and capture Orbit Ventures builders as the duo...

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India on July 25

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India on July 25

Rajasthan: Unidentified assailants thrash former Gurdwara priest, cut his hair in Alwar

Rajasthan: Unidentified assailants thrash former Gurdwara priest, cut his hair in Alwar

Mumbai: Wadhawans episode a ‘single instance’, can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, says ED

Mumbai: Wadhawans episode a ‘single instance’, can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, says ED