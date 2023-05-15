No post-Covid qualms for teachers amid ICSE, ISC results 2023

Representative Image | Photo by PINTU NAMDEV

Mumbai: Students from Mumbai dominated the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 results this year as five city residents made it to the list of eight toppers released by the board on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Teachers and academicians have heaved a sigh of relief as students managed to secure a pass percentage of 99.83% in Maharashtra, and 98.94% nationally, in their first full-fledged go at the class 10 exams after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Getting the young ones motivated to get back to their academics was definitely a task for the schools. We realised that the students had shifted their focus from the book to the phone in the last three years and had to steer them back well-planned classes and activities,” said Sudha Shanbhag, Principal of Children’s Academy (Malad East).

Not worried by the slight drop of 0.03% in the board’s Class 10 pass percentage, principals noted that the overall average marks had risen in their schools. “The overall performance of students seems to have improved as many scored around 95% this year. Students even managed to bag great marks in subjects like Hindi and English Literature, where they often tend to falter. Students still seem to lose out on marks when it comes to the English Language paper. This year’s tough Physics paper has cost many their marks too,” said Dr. Reshma Hegde, Principal of Kapol Vidyanidhi International School.

The exam results also showcased how girl students performed better than boys. While female students saw a passing percentage of 99.21% in ICSE Class 10 exams, the rate among boys remained at 98.71%. A similar trend was observed in ISC Class 12 exams, when 98.01% of the girl students successfully passed the exam, with boys trailing at 95.96%.