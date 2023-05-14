 ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Rechecking dates announced for class 10, 12 papers
In case students are unhappy with the ICSE, ISC 2023 marks, they can apply for rechecking. The rechecking option will open at 3 pm today and will remain open till May 21.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
ICSE, ISC 2023 Results out | (PTI Photo)

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC results today, on May 12, at 3 pm.

Students must type in their index number and UID with a captcha code on the official CISCE websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org to access their scorecards.

Official websites: 

  1. cisce.org

  2. results.cisce.org 

  3. digilocker.gov.in

  4. umang.gov.in

How to check?

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link 

  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details 

  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

  • Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

