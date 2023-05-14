ICSE, ISC Results 2023: Rechecking dates announced for class 10, 12 papers

ICSE, ISC 2023 Results out | (PTI Photo)

ICSE, ISC Results 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC results today, on May 12, at 3 pm.

Students must type in their index number and UID with a captcha code on the official CISCE websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org to access their scorecards.

In case students are unhappy with the ICSE, ISC 2023 marks, they can apply for rechecking. The rechecking option will open at 3 pm today and will remain open till May 21.

Official websites:

How to check?

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference.