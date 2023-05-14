Attention students! ICSE, ISC results 2023 today at 3pm; check details inside | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results will be declared today at 3 pm. The board intimidated about the same in a notification dated May 12, 2023.

The individual candidate results will be made available on the website of CISCE, and the Tabulation register will be made available to schools on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE.

Steps to be followed for accessing results on the CAREERS Portal:

1. On logging into the CAREERS cortal. click on the 'Examination' tile

2. On the Menu Bar, dick on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE (Class X) Year 2023 Examination Results

3. Resuts and on "ISC" for accessing the ISC results (Class XII) Year Examination Results- 2023

4. From the ICSE/ ISC menu, cick on 'Reports'

5. Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View / Print the Schools Result Tabulation.

6. Click on the 'Comparison Table' to View / Print the same

For any queries pertaining to the Results, schools can contact CISCE helpdesk at helpdesk@cisce.org or call on 1800-203-2414

Candidates and other stakeholders can access the results by visiting CISCE website https://cisce.org or https://results.cisce.org

Recheck of ICSE (Class X)/ ISC (Class XIl) Year 2023 Results:

The individual candidates can apply for Recheck of their results using the "Apply for Recheck" button in the CISCE website: https://cisce.org

The Head af schoos can apply for the Recheck of the results of their school candidates through the CAREERS Portal

The charges for the recheck of ICSE (Class X) Year 2023 resuts will be Rs. 1000/- per paper per candidate.

The charges for the recheck of ISC (Class XII) Year 2023 resuIts wilbe Rs,1000/- per subject, per candidate

The recheck module will be activated on 14th May 2023 at 3.00 pm and will be available till 21st May 2023. No further request for recheck of results of the ICSE/SC Examination Year 2023 will be entertained thereafter.