 'No Hostel Restrictions, Classes 2 Days A Week, Food 24/7 & More" IIT Bombay Student Call Their Campus 'Tech Nerd's Paradise'
Student call it a 'tech nerd's paradise,' praising the unique blend of academics and lifestyle.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
A student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to describe his campus experience, referring to it as a "tech nerd's paradise."

Vijendra Kumar Vaishya, currently a month into his master's program in computer science, shared a thread about living his dream college life at IIT Bombay, which quickly gained widespread attention.

In his post, Mr. Vijendra praised the environment of their Computer Science (CSE) Department, noting that its a tech nerd's paradise.

"The CSE department is like a tech nerd's paradise. You'll find people with their laptops and endless coffee, and plenty of chill spots to hang out," he stated.

He also appreciated how lab staff and seniors are approachable. 'The lab crew is fantastic - any question, just ask,' he said. 'Seniors are always around to help, and they're not even grumpy about it!'

Describing the hostel rooms as 'cozy,' Vijendra admitted he often studies late into the night in the CSE department, which remains open 24/7. "Hostel rooms are cozy, but the campus is basically one giant study hall. I crash in the CSE department all night because it's always open," he shared.

Regarding campus life, he appreciated the lack of hostel restrictions. "There's no hostel curfew. Yes, you read that right - girls' hostels don't lock up either!" he posted.

With classes scheduled just two days a week, he enjoys ample time for other activities.

Food is convenient with 24/7 ordering options available in the hostel, though he humorously noted: "You'll be too busy to date. Your new love affair will be labs, assignments, and events."

Mr. Vijendra also noted how the campus filled with great amenities, including a gym, hospital, tennis courts, and a swimming pool. "Basically, if you're not studying, you're working out or swimming," he concluded.

