IIT Guwahati Rolls Out Policy Changes In Wake Of Student Suicides: Flexible Attendance System, Supplementary Exam Schedule & More

IIT Guwahati | representational pic

Guwahati: After back to back student suicides and massive student protest, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has reportedly decided tweak policies in a manner that can be more student friendly in nature.

The new policy changes include a new attendance policy, flexibility in the schedule of supplementary exams, and online pre-registrations for each semester as reported by News18. Additionally, the institute has also announced a number of new initiatives, such as bolstering mental health counselling services and expanding the counsellor workforce on campus.

Additionally, efforts are being made by the college students' welfare board to close the gap between students and teachers.



According to News18, representatives from the student body will be included in the discussions and finalisation of the modifications at the institute. A formal procedure for this will begin following the conclusion of the mid-semester exams on September 22.

Pre-online registrations before each semester

Another policy at IIT Guwahati mandated the students to pre-register in person. Failure to so within a stipulated date costed them a fine of Rs 6,000 unless in a case of medical condition.



However, the institute is in talks to overhaul this system and bring online registration for new and existing students before each semester.

“This financial burden just for not being able to register within the stipulated deadline adds to stress for many students coming from humble backgrounds. Often, students are not physically available on campus at the given time due to internships or research,” told another student representative to News18.

Read Also IIT Guwahati Student Suicide: Academic Dean Resigns Amid Ongoing Protest

Flexible attendance policy

There is a requirement at IIT-Guwahati that requires students to attend 75% of all classes; if they don't, they can't take the final exams.

A student representative told News18, “the institute will be working out a new attendance policy that allows more flexibility in the rules as students having scored well in the papers are often barred from sitting in final exams.”

Flexibility in supplementary exam schedule

There's another rule at IIT Guwahati which limits students to taking supplementary exam only in July which is often when they are finishing their summer internships. According to News 18, student leaders have demanded that the institute allow flexibility to students in taking the supplementary exams so that it can provide the students with more opportunities and less hassle.

Student suicides at IIT Guwahati

These policy changes come after two students died by suicide within a month which led to protests at the campus, calling for serious reforms within the institute.

According to media reports, the strict attendance system and academic pressure led to two student suicides in the institute within a month.

Bimlesh Kumar, a 21-year-old BTech student from Uttar Pradesh majoring in computer science and engineering, was discovered dead in his hostel room on September 9. Kumar's death sparked a row of student protests at the institute. The dean of academic affairs also resigned as a result.

Earlier, a 23-year-old MTech student from Uttar Pradesh named Saumya was discovered dead in her hostel room on August 9.