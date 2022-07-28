No hike in private diploma college fees; LG declines proposal

ANI

New Delhi: According to sources in the LG office on Thursday, Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government's request for a fee increase in Delhi's private diploma institutes.

According to the sources, the LG emphasised that people are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's economic effects and urged the chief minister to "postpone" by one year the proposed fee increases for private diploma institutions connected to the Delhi government's Board of Technical Education.

''The proposal for a fee hike was approved by the chief minister and deputy chief minister. The LG decided to turn it down in larger public interest,'' said a source.

According to him, the move will enable students, especially those from lower socioeconomic levels, to enrol in a variety of diploma-level courses in order to find jobs without worrying about tuition increases.

According to him, the costs for the students are already between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 50,000, which is more than what diploma students in Noida, Gurugram, and other NCR cities spend.