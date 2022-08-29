NMIMS Hyderabad pushes last date to apply for MBA program; New date here |

NMIMS Hyderabad has increased the registration deadline for the MBA programs through NMAT for the upcoming batch. The last date to register for the NMIMS Hyderabad MBA programme is now November 21, which was initially October 31. Candidates can apply for the MBA program on the official website- nmimshyderabad.org.

Eligibility criteria to apply for NMIMS MBA program:

The minimum qualification needed to apply for the program is a Bachelor's degree.

For specific specializations, work experience is necessary.

To get selected for the program, candidates need to appear for the NMAT entrance exam.

It is mandatory for all students to attend the first year in the MBA program. However, second year allows students to choose one or more elective(s) available in the specializations of Strategy, Marketing, IT, Finance, General Management, operations, and HR. The programme includes a compulsory four-week winter internship and a two-month summer internship.

Speaking about NMAT, Professor Ponnam Abhilash, Program Chair, SBM, NMIMS Hyderabad said, “NMIMS Hyderabad is known for its high standards of curriculum design, faculty excellence, academic excellence, career development, and employability. It is one of India's most prestigious institutes with impressive AMBA accreditation. NMIMS will accept the results of the first NMAT exam attempted by the candidate. Students may apply for NMIMS prior to the scheduled NMAT by GMAC exam on or before November 21, whichever is earlier. The core MBA programmes will give students enormous knowledge, discipline, and market readiness.”

