NMIMS announces BBA NPAT results; learn how to check

The NPAT results for the BBA class of 2022 have been made public by the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in online mode. By going to the official website, nmimsnpat.in, candidates can access and download their NPAT BBA result 2022 through the NMIMS NPAT login. To view their NPAT result 2022, candidates must log in to the NMIMS NPAT website using their email address and password.

Before July 19, 2022, candidates who have been shortlisted must upload the required documents and pay the course fee. From April 1 to June 26, NMIMS administered the NPAT 2022 BBA entrance exam online using a computer. Once a year, this UG management entrance exam is held to enrol students in BBA programmes at participating institutes.

Here's how to view the BBA NPAT Results 2022 :

Visit the NMIMS NPAT website at apply.nmims.edu.

Click the NMIMS NPAT login button now.

Candidates should now enter all of their information, including their password and email address used to register for the NPAT BBA.

A new page will load after valid information has been submitted.

Candidates should now search for and select "Offer Details."

The NMIMS NPAT result for BBA (2022) will appear on the screen.