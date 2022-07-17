CUET PG registrations close tomorrow; learn how to apply on cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who have not yet registered for CUET PG 2022 may do so at cuet.nta.nic.in, the NTA CUET's official website. |

Tomorrow, July 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET PG 2022 registration period. The CUET PG 2022 application fee must be paid by July 11 at the latest (11:50 pm). Candidates who have not yet registered for CUET PG 2022 may do so at cuet.nta.nic.in, the NTA CUET's official website. From July 20 through July 22, applicants can make changes to their CUET PG 2022 application.

CUET PG is likely to be held in the third week of July 2022. The exam schedule on its official website.

Here's how to apply for the CUET PG in 2022 :

Visit the CUET PG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Select the link that says “Registration for CUET 2022”

Complete the registration form by entering your name, birthdate, and address.

After completing the CUET PG 2022 registration, the application number will be sent to the candidate's registered email address.

To complete the CUET PG 2022 application form, enter the application number on the CUET 2022 registration portal.

Enter the information and add the necessary scanned documents.

After paying the CUET PG application fee, you can submit your application.

